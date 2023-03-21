WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The defendant in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Warren has pleaded guilty to a charge in his case.

Philip Honzu, 41, pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony charge of failure to stop after an accident on Monday in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas, according to court records.

Honzu will be sentenced at a later date after a presentencing investigation.

Honzu was charged in connection with a Dec. 2, 2021 accident that killed Roy Mason.

It happened at the intersection of East Market Street and Laird Avenue.

Investigators said Mason was riding his motorcycle when the driver of a white Jeep Grand Cherokee ran a red light, hit Mason, and took off from the scene.