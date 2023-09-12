NEWTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — The Newton Township man indicted on numerous felony child sex crimes has changed his plea.

Steven Billock pleaded guilty to all 31 counts in Common Pleas Court Tuesday morning including rape, attempted rape, gross sexual imposition and child pornography-related charges.

Billock was arrested following a June 29 search of his home on Grant Avenue following a tip from the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children agency. Investigators collected images and discovered an 8-year-old victim in the case.

As part of his plea, the sexually violent predator specification was dropped.

Judge Andrew Logan ordered Billock to undergo a presentencing investigation.

Billock faces a minimum of 40 years to life in prison and a maximum of 60 years to life at sentencing which will be scheduled for a later date.