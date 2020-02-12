Closings and delays
Man pleads guilty, sentenced for rape of teen girl in Warren

Local News

Daniel Gould was a twice-convicted sex offender when he was charged with the latest crime

by: Nadine Grimley

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man who is already a convicted sex offender in Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to raping a teen girl in Warren.

Daniel Gould, 33, was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 10 years.

Prosecutors say Gould raped a 16-year-old girl with developmental delays over a two-day period in June 2019 at a location in Warren. They say Gould was giving the girl medication and preying on her.

Gould is a twice-convicted sex offender in Pennsylvania, where records show he was convicted of indecent assault.

