WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bristol man previously convicted of a child pornography-related charge in Lake County was in a Trumbull County Courtroom Monday to plead guilty to similar charges.

Addison Fasula pleaded guilty to an amended indictment charging him with 11 counts, including attempted rape, gross sexual imposition, illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. The sexually violent predator specification was dropped.

Prosecutors say Fasula sexually abused a five-year-old girl. The crimes happened between June 2022 and August 2023.

Judge Sean O’Brien called Fasula’s actions “incomprehensible” before sentencing him to 20 years to life in prison. Fasula will also have to register as a Tier 3 sex offender for life.