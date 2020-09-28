Man pleads guilty in Pa. murder, animal cruelty case

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – A man accused of shooting and killing another man in Sharon pleaded guilty Monday to murder charges.

Eddie Robinson pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and aggravated animal cruelty charges in connection with the May 2019 shooting death of Khalil Hopson.

As part of his plea, Robinson agreed to cooperate in the ongoing investigation. Hopson’s former girlfriend, Alexis Holmes, is also charged in the case.

She and Robinson were arrested in June at a hotel in Austintown.

Police said a family member of Hopson was home at the time and said he woke up to the sound of two gunshots. He said Hopson yelled that he had been shot and that Holmes let the shooter in.

They interviewed Holmes, and she told officers that she and Hopson were on the porch when three men rushed them holding guns. She said one of the men brought Hopson in the house while she was held at gunpoint, according to the criminal complaint.

Police said surveillance video in the area showed Holmes and Robinson together in New Castle on May 28. The video showed Robinson placing what appears to be a firearm in a barbecue grill/smoker, according to the complaint.

Police said the video later showed Holmes handing Robinson the firearm.

Hopson’s dog, Blue, was also shot.