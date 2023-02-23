YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who court papers said admitted selling drugs in Trumbull County and was later part of a superseding indictment pleaded guilty to drug charges this week in federal court.

Sentencing will be June 13 in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio before U.S. Judge Christopher A. Boyko for Dolan Ady, 50, who pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and three counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Ady was originally on his own in August by a federal grand jury after he was charged July 11 in a criminal complaint.

The complaint was based on an investigation that began Jan. 2, 2022, when Ady was one of three men who were stopped in a truck towing a trailer on Interstate 76 by a member of the Portage County Sheriff’s Office. Reports said a drug-sniffing dog smelled the odor of drugs in one of the vehicles, according to the criminal complaint in the case.

On Feb. 28, Portage County law enforcement officials met with Ady at Newton Falls Municipal Court where he was with his probation officer. The complaint said Ady told them that about a half hour before the truck and trailer were pulled over, he had bought $2,000 worth of methamphetamine from a source at a gas station in Ravenna.

The complaint said Ady admitted buying half-pound quantities of methamphetamine from the same source since the end of 2021 and was buying off that person every two to three days. Ady intended to sell the meth on his own in Trumbull County, according to the complaint.

The drugs seized during the traffic stop were tested by a lab and were determined to be 100 percent methamphetamine, the complaint said. The weight of the drugs was almost a half pound, according to the complaint.

After Ady was indicted in August, a grand jury in September returned a superseding indictment charging seven other people with selling methamphetamine from October 2021 to April from a house out of Akron.