YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man charged last year after he was arrested as part of an internet sex sting pleaded guilty Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to several charges.

Brian Evans, 51, entered guilty pleas before Judge Anthony Donofrio to two counts of importuning, a third-degree felony; and two fifth-degree felonies of unlawful sexual contact with a minor and possession of criminal tools.

Sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 26. The pleas came on the day Evans’ trial was to start. He has been free on $17,500 bond since his arraignment last year in Mahoning County Area Court in Canfield with internet restrictions.

Evans was arrested on July 30, 2021, as part of an undercover sting by members of the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force who were targeting men who were seeking sex online from underage females.