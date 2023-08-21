PITTSBURGH (WKBN) — An Erie Man who was one of 25 people charged with selling drugs in Mercer County pleaded guilty last week in federal court.

Sentencing will be Dec. 7 for Jermall Johnson, 26, who entered a guilty plea Thursday in the U.S. Western District Court of Pennsylvania before U.S. Judge Cathy Bisson to one count of conspiracy with intent to possess and distribute cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Johnson and the others were indicted in June 2021 following an investigation by the FBI, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police, the drug task forces of Mercer and Lawrence counties, the police departments in Farrell, Sharon, Hermitage and New Castle as well as other federal and state agencies.

They are accused of selling drugs between June 2020 and June 2021.