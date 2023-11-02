YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of five people indicted last September for helping to run methamphetamine between Akron and Trumbull County pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court.

Travis Spithaler, 36, of Warren, entered guilty pleas to charges of conspiracy with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine before U.S. Judge Christopher A. Boyko in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio.

He will be sentenced Sept. 22.

Besides Spithaler, three other people from Warren and one from Kinsman were indicted Sept. 15, 2022, along with three men from Akron.

The eight are accused of selling methamphetamine between October 2021 and April 2022.

Prosecutors say the group conspired together to buy and sell meth. They also stored the drugs in homes in Akron and at motels and residences in Trumbull County.

The indictment in the case said Spithaler drove another man to pick up drugs to sell in Trumbull County.

Spithaler is the second defendant in the case to plead guilty.