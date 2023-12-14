WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused of breaking out some windows at the Trumbull County Courthouse pleaded guilty to a charge on Thursday.

Christopher Gembicki, 37, of Girard, pleaded guilty to a fifth-degree felony of vandalism for breaking four first-floor windows in the Trumbull County Courthouse on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

He will be sentenced following a presentence investigation.

The judge would only accept the plea deal if Gembicki was willing to submit to a payment plan to take care of the $3,490 in damages done to the courthouse, according to the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutors say surveillance video showed a man wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt throwing a rock into a double-paned window several times. Gembicki said he got the rocks from the nearby fountain, according to a police report.

Gembicki was convicted of threatening President Barrack Obama on Facebook in 2014. He was then arrested on a probation violation in 2019 after police said they found him parked illegally in a handicapped spot in Weathersfield Township. In 2020, he turned himself in to police on a warrant from the U.S. Marshal’s Office on an extortion charge.

At one point, U.S. Attorneys had asked to have doctors medicate Gembicki against his will for a mental disorder, but that request was denied following testimony from Gembicki in the case involving the threats against Obama.