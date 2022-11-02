YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man charged in connection to a $1 million insurance scheme in Mahoning County pleaded guilty this week to his role in the case.

Theodore Wynn pleaded guilty Tuesday to petty theft.

Wynn is among six defendants accused in what investigators called an arson-for-profit scheme.

Juan Rodriquez pleaded guilty last month to insurance fraud and forgery. According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the group plotted a series of intentional fires and then collected the insurance money.

The crimes spanned Mahoning, Trumbull and Ashtabula counties from 2011 to 2017.

Rodriguez is set to be sentenced Nov. 8. A sentencing date has not been set yet for Wynn, according to court records.

Heather Kellar, another accused in the case, had a hearing scheduled for Wednesday but that was reset, according to court records.

Others accused in the case include Kyrene Rodriquez, Christopher Gibboney and Jessica Gonzalez.