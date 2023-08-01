CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Pavlo Santiago stood quietly in court with his attorney where the 62-year-old agreed to plead guilty to a count of cruelty to a companion animal.

Police went to Santiago’s Whipple Avenue home in late February after neighbors complained about the conditions there. They found 90 pigeons, rabbits and chickens stuffed into filthy pens and cages in the backyard.

“And they were just filled with feces, as if they had never been cleaned,” said patrolman Jim Conroy with Campbell Police Department. “Then I could hear the dog in the garage.”

The dog, a mixed breed named Buster, was locked in the garage, along with lawnmowers, appliances and a couch — with feces a foot-and-a-half deep covering the floor.

“This dog had really nowhere to go,” Conroy said.

Conroy called the conditions the worst he’s ever seen by far.

Police say Santiago admitted to putting the dog into the garage after it tore up a couch inside his home. And he left it there for three years.

In court, Judge Pat Cunning ordered Santiago to serve five days behind bars and fined him $250 with an extra provision in lieu of probation.

“That Mister Santiago not own, possess, harbor or keep any companion animal,” said Attorney Brian Macala, Campbell law director.

Afterward, the law director said he was satisfied with the outcome.

“There’s not only a necessity to have punishment against the individual here, there’s also a necessity to send a message,” Macala said.