YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A West Side man who pleaded guilty today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to abusing two children was sentenced to 14 to 18 years in prison.

Quintez Stokes, 27, of Tyrell Avenue, received the sentence from Judge R. Scott Krichbaum after pleading guilty to charges of sexual battery and felonious assault, both second degree felonies; and gross sexual imposition, a third degree felony.

The pleas came on the day Stokes was to go on trial. The sentence was recommended by the attorneys in the case and upheld by Judge Krichbaum.

Stokes was secretly indicted in April following an investigation that began when a male child was at the emergency room of Akron Childrens Hospital with an injured hand and an open wound. An examination determined that the injuries were caused by abuse and Stokes was a suspect.

In March, a female child told investigators she has been sexually abused by Stokes.

The children’s mother was a person that Stokes knew, said Assistant Prosecutor Nick Brevetta.

The case was investigated by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office.