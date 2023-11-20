NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused of leaving a dog in a detached garage in Niles has pleaded guilty to a charge of cruelty to animals.

Stanley Jones, 41, of Niles was charged earlier this month after Niles police responded to a home on the 400 block of Hyde Avenue on reports of a dog heard barking from inside the garage for about four days.

According to the report, the responding officer could hear a dog whimpering inside. Police body camera video captured the moment an officer was able to open the garage and a German shepherd ran out.

Investigators say there wasn’t any food or water in the garage.

Jones was fined and ordered to spend two days in jail. He is also not allowed to own animals of any kind or care for them at his Niles residence. He will also have to serve six months of probation, according to court records.