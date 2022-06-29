WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was taken to the hospital after being pinned between a fence and a UTV.
According to officials, an Enviroscapes employee was spraying for weeds in Weathersfield when his Kubota rolled over.
It pinned him in between the roof of the Kubota and a fence.
Emergency responders had to cut a hole in the fence to get the victim out.
He was taken via ambulance to the hospital with moderate but not life-threatening injuries.
The incident happened just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.