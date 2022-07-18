YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A West Side man who wrote letters earlier this year threatening his lawyer and a judge because his trial was delayed will be facing a jury today.

Ronald Paris, 28, is going on trial before Judge Anthony D’Apolito in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on a first degree felony charge of rape, as well as unrelated counts of harassment by bodily substance.

Jury selection will be held this morning before opening statements and testimony can begin.

Paris was indicted in November 2019 and charged with raping a 1-year-old child.

The harassment charge is for an incident in the county jail in 2021.

Paris was indicted in March on another harassment by bodily substance charge as well as a count of intimidation. That case has been assigned to Judge R. Scott Krichbaum.

In January, Paris sent a letter to Judge D’Apolito saying he was upset his trial was being continued and he threatened to break the jaw of defense lawyer James Wise and to shoot and kill Judge D’Apolito.

Paris’ trial was continued because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Judge D’Apolito held a hearing and warned Paris if he threatened anyone else he could face charges for that.

Wise has stayed on the case.