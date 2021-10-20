Man on parole arrested after YPD, APA find guns and ammo at his home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man on parole for aggravated robbery and escape convictions is back behind bars after reports said police and parole agents Tuesday found a gun and several magazines of ammunition at his home.

Antwain Blackmon, 35, of Superior Street, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on the parole violation and a new charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, which was filed against him Wednesday in municipal court.

Reports said members of the police department’s Neighborhood Response Unit and members of the Adult Parole Authority visited Blackmon’s home about 8:30 p.m. and he admitted to smoking marijuana, which is a violation of his parole.

Because of the admission, police and parole agents searched his home and found two boxes for handguns in the basement, reports said.

They also searched a Dodge Charger in the driveway and found a magazine of .40-caliber ammunition in the cup holder and a loaded .40-caliber handgun in a backpack that was in the backseat, reports said.

In 2018, Blackmon was sentenced to a year in prison on the aggravated robbery charge as well as an escape charge from Mahoning County Common Pleas Court. He is on parole for those convictions.

In 2010 he was sentenced to seven years in prison on charges of aggravated robbery and kidnapping, also from Mahoning County Common Pleas Court. Those convictions bar him from having or being around a firearm.