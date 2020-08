The man was able to get back on his bike and head home

SMITH TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A man on a bike was hit by a train late Monday night in southwestern Mahoning County.

The incident happened on the tracks near Heacock Road just before midnight in Smith Township.

State troopers said it was not a major incident because the man was able to get back on his bike and head home.

He was taken to a hospital in Canton and is in stable condition.