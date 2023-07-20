WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren resident is tired of shootings in the city. In particular, one at his house. He’s going one step ahead of the pack and offering a reward for information.

Jack Crites sits outside his Warren house and wonders, why? Why did someone fire three bullets into the side of it at 2:45 a.m. Friday?

“As soon as I heard it, I shut off all the lights out in the house and then walked around so I wouldn’t silhouette myself in the window,” Crites said.

The bullet holes are in the side of Crites’ house on Summit Street NW. The one closest to the ground really catches his attention.

“This one must’ve hit a 2-by-4 because it’s still stuck in there. It could go through maybe two walls, 40 caliber. That’s a pretty hefty gun,” Crites said.

The other two bullet holes are above the awning of a side door. One round made it inside the house and left another hole in a wall.

Crites found all of the damage later that morning, when it was safer to walk around. A security camera was recording but it didn’t capture any video of a shooter.

Crites is offering a reward to find out who did it.

“$300, I want this guy. I don’t like my house being shot at,” he said.

Crites wants anyone with information to tell the police.

He believes more people should offer rewards for information, that it would help all neighborhoods and hopefully keep them safer.

“I want to find who done it. I hope this, I hope this will make a little bit of noise and explain who does it,” he said.

Crites is offering $300 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. It’s Warren police case #23-15120 from 7/14/2023.