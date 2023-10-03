YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a city man who was arrested twice for not being allowed to have a gun and who served a seven-year prison sentence for shooting someone was arrested Monday evening with a gun.

Darrius Easterly, 38, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is presently in the Mahoning County jail.

Easterly was arrested after an officer who was patrolling the downtown about 9:20 p.m. was flagged down by a woman who said someone just shot at her.

The officer searched the area downtown and found a man matching the description she gave of the shooter in the 600 block of Mahoning Avenue.

The man, later identified as Easterly, was searched and police found a loaded.45-caliber handgun on him, reports said.

In 2009, Easterly was sentenced to a year in prison on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In 2013, Easterly was sentenced to seven years in prison on charges of felonious assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm for wounding a man in 2011 on the North Side.