Man murdered in Youngstown identified as suspect in previous killing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The man who was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in a South Avenue parking lot was wanted for a November murder at another South Avenue bar.

The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office said Abdul Muhammad, 30, was killed in a shooting about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of 2800 South Ave. bar that also wounded another man.

Police filed a warrant for aggravated murder against Muhammad for a Nov. 19 shooting at a 3200 South Ave. bar that killed Marquis Bebbs, 35.

Police said Bebbs was killed after a fight inside the bar spilled outside.

Detectives were able to secure a warrant shortly after Bebbs was killed, but Muhammad was nowhere to be found. Police and U.S. Marshals said it appeared that Muhammad had left town.

On Tuesday, Muhammad was in the parking lot of the bar when someone fired several shots from a passing car, striking Muhammad and a 26-year-old man who was also wounded.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Rod Foley said he could not say if Muhammad was targeted or if the other man was just caught in the gunfire because the investigation has just started, but he said detectives are certainly looking to see if someone knew where Muhammad was and decided to retaliate.

Foley said he could not answer if more than one person fired shots.

An off-duty police officer was working security at the bar but was inside when the shots were fired. He came outside after hearing the shots and found the victims.

In the November case, investigators said it appeared that Bebbs and Muhammad argued in the parking lot of the Coconut Grove bar, which is on the corner of East Lucius and South avenues, before Bebbs was shot.

Investigators said the two had a “physical altercation” in the parking lot before the shots were fired. Both men had been in the bar before the shooting, police said.

Investigators do not yet know if Bebbs and Muhammad knew each other before they were at the bar, but detectives said the shooting was not a random act.

Investigators got several tips that pointed to Muhammad as the shooter.