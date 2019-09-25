Man looking for good Samaritan who helped his sister after Youngstown crash

Jude Mikulich said the man named Chris stopped to help his sister Monday morning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local man wants to thank an anonymous hero who helped his sister after an accident in Youngstown.

Jude Mikulich said the man named Chris stopped to help her Monday morning.

“She said he got down on her level and was trying to have her look in his eyes and was blocking her injury from her so she didn’t get freaked out by it,” Mikulich said.

His sister, Amy, has broken bones in her leg and will need more surgery in order to walk again.

The guy who stopped to help is a man in his mid 30’s, bald with a beard.

He kept a promise to Amy and stayed with her until EMT’s and her parents got to the scene. Then, he left.

“He told her that his name was Chris. That’s all she knows about him. She wants to get to know him better because he helped save her life,” Mikulich said.

The 21-year old was on her way to YSU for a test. Amy told her brother that Chris was the only reason she stayed sane thru the entire ordeal.

However, there are a lot of Chris’s in Youngstown. Jude is hoping he can find the right one to make the connection for Amy.

“To me personally, I want to give him a hug and bake him a cake,” he said.

Jude is hoping that Chris may have told his family or friends about his heroism and that he can find him.

If you know Chris, call Jude at 330-503-3321.