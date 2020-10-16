Man learns sentence for shooting at police officers in Boardman

A judge sentenced Stephen Wilson to 18 to 23-and-a-half years in prison

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Boardman man accused of shooting at police in the township learned his sentence Friday.

A judge sentenced Stephen Wilson to 18 to 23-and-a-half years in prison.

Boardman police say Wilson shot at officers and troopers on Market Street in September 2019.

According to a police report, officers asked Wilson to use the sidewalk after spotting him walking in the middle of Market Street at Gertrude Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Police said Wilson walked away and later fired a shot, which hit a police cruiser.

The report states officers ordered Wilson to drop the gun and get on the ground, but Wilson fired a second shot at officers.

Law enforcement shot back and Wilson was hurt. He was treated at the hospital before being booked into the jail.