Man leads officers on overnight chase through Liberty Twp. and Youngstown, police say

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – An argument between a man and a woman ended with a police chase through Liberty Township and parts of Youngstown Saturday night.

The chase started around 10 p.m. along Cardinal Drive in Liberty Township.

According to dispatch, when police arrived to break up the argument, the suspect took off. At one point, police were using a K-9 to track him.

The search was called off shortly before midnight in the area of Gypsy Lane and Fifth Avenue in Youngstown. Police have now issued a warrant for the man’s arrest.

There is no word yet on the charges being filed.