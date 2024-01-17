NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles police are investigating a fatal stabbing.

It happened just before 3 a.m. in the 1500 block of Niles Cortland Road.

Police arrived to find Kvonn Lavell Watson, 29, in the living room of an apartment with a knife in his chest. Watson was conscious when officers arrived, but he died after crews took him to St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Brian Oehlbeck and Chelsea Simeon contributed to this report.