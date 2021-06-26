Man killed in Lawrence County rollover crash

TAYLOR TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A man has died after a crash in Lawrence County early Saturday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police identified the victim as 39-year-old Jason Geminiani.

According to a police report, Geminiani was traveling westbound in a 2008 GM Sierra on US-422 in Taylor Township when the vehicle went off the road and hit an embankment. The report states that the vehicle then struck the guide rail in the eastbound lane, continuing to travel on US-422 eastbound.

The vehicle then hit the guide rail again, overturning and throwing Geminiani from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pennsylvania State Police were assisted at the scene by the New Castle Volunteer Fire Department, NOGA EMS, Lawrence County coroner and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.