WOLF CREEK Twp., Pa. (WKBN) – A man from Grove City died Monday morning after a deer went through his truck in Wolf Creek Township.

Sean Wike, 48, was killed in the crash, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report.

PSP was called to Sandy Lake-Grove City Road south of East Gilmore Road on State Route 173 around 6:30 a.m.

Troopers said the deer went through the windshield of his truck, through the truck, and into a ditch. Reports said that Wike was found in his car in a field across from East Gilmore Road.

PSP said that Wike died of fatal injuries.

This was the second fatal crash in Mercer County over the last 48 hours.