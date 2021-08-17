Man killed in crash near Lordstown

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A car crashed into a tree at N. Bailey and Pritchard Ohltown roads in Jackson Township, killing the driver of the vehicle.

Lordstown and Jackson police, along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, responded to the accident.

Foggy conditions made for a difficult morning commute on Tuesday.

Lordstown police arrived around 5:15 a.m., after responding to a call about tire tracks that were off the street on N. Bailey Road.

The caller, who was on their way to work, alerted a fellow driver about the tracks, who suspected a car had been in an accident.

“It was actually going on closer to 6 o’clock this morning before we actually were able to locate the crash,” said Jackson Police Chief Greg J. Taillon.

Taillon said it took time to find the accident since the caller thought it was in Lordstown when it was actually in Jackson Township.

When officials arrived, they found a single car collapsed around a tree.

The driver, 31-year-old Ryan Stern, of Lordstown, was found dead at the scene.

“There were multiple trees that were struck as the vehicle was leaving or exiting the roadway,” Chief Taillon said.

There were some difficulties cleaning up the crash. The car split in half when tow trucks tried removing it from the tree.

The crash is still under investigation, and the exact time of the crash has yet to be determined.

Chief Taillon said a lot could have led to the accident.

“Possibility of fog and/or the darkness and possibly speed could have been, definitely, a factor in the crash,” he said.

Chief Taillon also said speeding has been a problem in the area recently. He advises drivers to be more careful on the roads.

“Take the extra time. Slow down to get to your job place safely because, unfortunately, there’s a child tonight without a father,” Chief Taillon said.

Officials are still working to fill in the missing pieces of the accident.