ELKRUN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A 25-year-old man was killed in a crash Friday in Elkrun Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Conner Hall, of Columbiana, was traveling north on Route 7 just after 9 a.m. when he went left of center and hit a pickup truck heading south.

Hall was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup suffered minor injuries but refused treatment at the scene, troopers said.

The road was closed for about two hours as crews worked to clear the area.

The crash remains under investigation.