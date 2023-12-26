BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who spent Christmas weekend in jail won’t be getting out anytime soon after authorities tell First News he threatened the family of a local judge.

Nicholas Montalto, 28, appeared in Mahoning County Court in Boardman Tuesday morning for charges of intimidation and aggravated menacing. According to reports, Montalto threatened the victim through text messages that he would harm himself or the victim’s family members.

Because Montalto could not provide a home address, Judge Joe Houser ordered him held without bond at least until his next hearing a week from now.