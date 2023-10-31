YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a Campbell man chased from the West Side to the Ohio Turnpike told police Saturday he did not stop for an officer because he was afraid the officer saw him smoking a marijuana cigar in his car.

Daniel Durant, 40, remains in the Mahoning County jail on a $15,000 bond after he was arraigned Monday in municipal court on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Durant was arrested Saturday after police were called at about 6:55 p.m. to Cherry Hill and North Brockway Avenue for a report of a fight with gunfire between two men.

An officer responding to the call saw a car Durant was driving at Steel Street and Mahoning Avenue going very fast and when he tried to stop, the car accelerated and got on Interstate 680 South, reports said.

Reports said Durant failed to stop and traveled onto Interstate 76 before reaching the Ohio Turnpike, where he hit an arm on the tollbooth and kept going before stopping a short distance away.

Durant told police he did not stop when the officer tried to pull him over on the West Side because he was afraid the officer saw him smoking a blunt or marijuana cigar.

Officers who responded to the original gunfire call said Durant was not suspected of being involved, reports said.

Durant is expected to have a preliminary hearing on November 6 in municipal court.