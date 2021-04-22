Man jailed, accused of beating employee at Youngstown liquor store

Police arrested the suspect after he ran from the store

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of beating an employee at a West Side liquor store Wednesday is in the Mahoning County Jail.

Brandon Seamons, 37, of Fernwood Avenue, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court on a charge of felonious assault. He was arrested shortly after police were called about 10:50 a.m. Wednesday to The Wine Cellar, 105 S. Meridan Road, for a report of a man with a gun.

Reports said when police got there, they found an employee lying on the floor bleeding from a head wound. He was later taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Detectives viewed security video and saw the employee arguing with Seamons, and at one point, the employee pulled a gun, but he later put it away.

Reports said the pair continued arguing and Seamons pulled out his phone to film the employee, but after the employee slapped the phone out of Seamons’ hand, Seamons beat him in the head repeatedly.

Police were able to identify Seamons with the help of witnesses and arrested him a short time later without incident.