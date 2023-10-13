YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman man Thursday was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury for an attack on a woman in August.

Derrick Stennis, 31, faces charges of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; burglary, a second-degree felony; two counts of domestic violence, each fourth-degree felonies; and abduction, a third-degree felony.

He is expected to be arraigned Oct. 24 in Common Pleas Court.

The charges stem from an Aug. 9 attack on a woman at a Stadium Drive home. Reports said a woman told police Stennis came up from behind her and forced his way inside, where she said he “manhandled” her on a couch, asking if she was dating someone.

Reports said the woman managed to get away, grab her gun and call 911. Stennis ran away, taking the woman’s purse as he did, which had several personal belongings inside.

Stennis was not arrested until several days later.

He also faces unrelated charges of abduction and felony domestic violence that were bound over from Youngstown Municipal Court for an incident on Aug. 3 in the city. Details of that case are not available.