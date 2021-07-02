Man indicted for shooting car on East Side in case of mistaken identity

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of two men arrested following a chase last week on the South Side was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury on charges he shot up a car on the East Side.

Braylon Hornbuckle, 18, of East Ravenwood Avenue, was indicted on charges of felonious assault, a second degree felony, and third degree felonies of discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The latter two counts are both third degree felonies. The first two counts have firearms specifications attached.

Youngstown police Detective Sgt. Robert Gentile said Hornbuckle is accused of shooting at a woman April 1 as well as shooting at a car on the East Side.

The woman was not injured, Gentile said. Gentile said the shooting appears to stem from a case of mistaken identity.

Hornbuckle managed to post $45,000 bond after he was arrested by city police shortly after the shooting and arraigned in municipal court.

He was free on bond when he was one of two men arrested June 23 following a chase on the South Side. Reports said Hornbuckle was a passenger in a car being chased that stopped on Southern Boulevard, and he jumped out and tried to run away.

Hornbuckle was caught in a yard on Hilton Avenue and police found a bag of fentanyl and a bag of cocaine near him, reports said. He was charged with two fifth degree felony counts of possession of drugs and a misdemeanor count of obstructing official business.

He was arraigned June 25 in municipal court and is free after posting $6,500 bond Monday, court records show. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.