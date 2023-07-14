YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man, who served prison sentences for two previous shootings, was free on bond when he was arrested for a third shooting in June.

Arlis Casey, 30, was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury Thursday.

Casey faces charges of attempted murder and felonious assault with a firearm, repeat violent offender and notice of prior conviction specifications and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Casey has been in the Mahoning County jail since he was arrested June 8 by city police on a charge of felonious for the June 6 shooting of a woman on Leo Avenue on the West Side. Police said the woman was Casey’s girlfriend and they were arguing before the shooting.

He was charged in January with an incident Dec. 31 where he is accused of forcing his way inside a home on St. Louis Avenue and beating a woman during a domestic dispute with another woman.

He was indicted Jan. 24 by the grand jury on charges of aggravated burglary, abduction and misdemeanor counts of theft, assault and petty theft. Court records show he posted $23,000 bond March 16, which was the bond set when he was arraigned in municipal court. His bond was revoked in that case after he was arrested for the shooting on Leo Avenue and he is being held without bond.

In 2017, Casey pleaded guilty in common pleas court to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm that stemmed from a shooting in August where a man was wounded on Mistletoe Avenue. A charge of felonious assault in the case was dropped.

He was sentenced to two years probation in that case, but in 2019 he was found to have violated his probation and was sentenced to two years in prison.

In 2012, Casey pleaded guilty in common pleas court to two counts of felonious assault, improper discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation and robbery for an incident in 2010. He was given a sentence of four years in prison in that case. Details of that incident are not available.

He is expected to be arraigned Jan. 25 in common pleas court.