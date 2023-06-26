BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Struthers man has been indicted by a grand jury in connection to his April arrest for allegedly sending inappropriate pictures to a 10-year-old boy.

According to the indictment, Kyle Trimacco, 19, faces 13 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

The indictment says Trimacco is accused of committing the acts between February 15 and April 3 of this year.

In April, police said the mother of the victim discovered Trimacco texting her son. Photos of both Trimacco’s and the 10-year-old victim’s genitalia were sent through text, according to a police report.

Trimacco’s bail was set at $30,000 with a no-contact order for the boy in the case. Trimacco is not allowed to access the internet.

There is no word yet on when Trimacco is due back in court.