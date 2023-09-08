YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man Thursday was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury on charges that he strangled a woman in July on the East Side.

Johnny Norris, 42, faces a count of kidnapping, a first-degree felony, two counts of strangulation — one a second-degree felony and one a third-degree felony.

The charges were filed after Norris was arrested July 24 when police were called to a home in the 2700 block of Hammaker for a report of a fight between a man and a woman.

When police arrived, reports said a woman told them she argued with Norris, and he hit her in the face with a pot and strangled her with a belt. Reports said the woman had red marks around her neck and a cut on her face.

Norris denied attacking the woman and told police they were “just arguing,” reports said.

Norris is presently in the Mahoning County jail on $15,000 bond. He is expected to be arraigned Sept. 19 in common pleas court.