YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of firing shots at his girlfriend and another person in the parking lot of the Mahoning County jail has been indicted by a grand jury.

Gregory Lincoln, 24, faces two counts of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, with a firearm specification as well as a misdemeanor count of criminal damaging.

Lincoln was arrested Oct. 2, the day after a woman told police Lincoln had fired a shot at her as she was backing into a parking space at the county jail on Fifth Ave, when she was there to visit her boyfriend.

The woman told police Lincoln pulled into the parking lot, drove in front of her car and fired one shot at her car through the rolled-down passenger window in his car. He then drove forward, got out and fired a second shot before driving away.

The woman drove across the street to the Youngstown State University Police Department, where she called 911.

Police found a 9mm shell casing in the parking lot of the jail. No one was injured.

Lincoln was arrested the next day after police went to look for him at his home on Detroit Avenue.

He posted $50,000 bond Oct. 11 after he was arraigned in municipal court but his bond was revoked the next day. He remains in the Mahoning County jail.