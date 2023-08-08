YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman man sentenced to two years in prison last year after he pleaded guilty to shooting at a car with a child inside is asking to be released early from prison.

Lawyers for Taryell Howell, 29, filed the request today before Judge Maureen Sweeney in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Howell was sentenced May 12, 2022, to two years in prison by Judge Sweeney after pleading guilty to charges of improper discharge of a firearm at or near a prohibited premises, a third degree felony, with a firearm specification and a misdemeanor charge of child endangering.

Howell was accused of shooting at a car Sept. 4, 2021, during an argument that broke out between his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend at the same time as a child was in the car. No one was hurt.

In his motion for early release, attorney Ron Yarwood told Judge Sweeney his client deserves to be released early from prison because he has strong family support, has a long history of being employed and that he earned his GED while he has been in prison.

Additionally, Yarwood noted, prosecutors at the time Howell pleaded guilty said they would not object to his early release.