SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is sitting in jail with charges after a police chase that started at an OVI checkpoint.

Brian Chrystal, 41, was arrested around 12:30 a.m. Saturday after Ohio State Highway Patrol chased him from the OVI checkpoint on Glenwood Avenue into Salem.

Chrystal finally stopped for police at the intersection of North Union Avenue and State Street.

No one was hurt in the chase and Chrystal was taken to Mahoning County Jail.

Chrystal is in jail on two charges of failure to comply with order or signal. According to an OSHP dispatcher, more charges are expected to be added on Monday.