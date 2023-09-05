PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN)- An hours-long standoff ended Tuesday morning in McKeesport, just outside of Pittsburgh, with a 42-year-old man in custody, according to KDKA-TV.

Police say it started around 7:30 p.m. last night on Pirl Street when the suspect barricaded himself in the home after shooting a woman and then shooting at responding officers.

Police say the woman was found outside the home with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital.

Her condition is unknown, but police say she was conscious and alert at the scene.