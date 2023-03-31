CHAMPION Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A man suffered critical, life threatening injuries in a crash late Thursday night in Champion Township.

Police said it happened just after 10 p.m. on State Route 305 east of State Route 45.

Troopers said the driver went off the right side of the road, hit a ditch, and overturned. The victim was taken to Trumbull Memorial, and later flown to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

Troopers said that Champion Township Fire Department and Champion Township Police Department assisted at the crash scene.

Troopers say the crash remains under investigation, but they believe alcohol and speed could be factors.