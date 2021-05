Police said the biker hit a trailer parked on the side of the road

SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A motorcycle crash in Mercer County sent a man to the hospital.

It happened on Koehler Drive in Sharpsville just before 1 a.m. Monday.

Police said the driver hit a trailer that was parked on the side of the road.

The driver was taken to Sharon Regional and later flown to St. E’s in Youngstown. We do not know how he’s doing.