NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — A man is facing multiple charges after hitting a parked motorcycle and trying to drive off, according to reports.

Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office reported to a scene of a crash at Faces Lounge, located at 13 W. Broad Street Saturday at midnight. Reports state the officers arrived to find a large crowd surrounding the scene of a crash involving a car hitting a parked motorcycle.

The owner of the motorcycle said he was sitting on the deck of Faces Lounge when he saw Adam Crites, 47, drive into his motorcycle, according to reports. The man said he went to speak to Crites about the incident when Crites attempted to drive off, but the man pulled Crites out of the vehicle and police were called.

When sheriffs attempted to speak to Crites, reports state he began yelling “F— you …. F— you, get away” and smelled of alcohol. Reports state Crites became confrontational and yelled “F— you guys, you can’t arrest me, I wasn’t driving.” Multiple witnesses identified Crites as the driver of the vehicle, according to reports.

Crites was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence, obstruction of official business, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.