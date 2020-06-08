Man held on stabbing charges in Warren

A man was booked intgo the Trumbull County Jail on felonious assault charges following a stabbing

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Sunday on felonious assault charges following a stabbing.

According to a police report, officers were called about 12:30 a.m. to the parking lot of a gas station in the 800 block of W. Market Street where they found a man with a stab wound to his arm.

Officers say the man told them that he was talking with another man about “everyday life” when the man suddenly told him to leave and stabbed him in the arm.

The man ran inside the business and called police.

Officers later found the suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Allen Milleson, walking nearby on railroad tracks.

Police say Milleson told them he talked to the other man about buying drugs but that he didn’t stab him.

He said the man wanted to sell him fake drugs and tried to rob him.

Police noted that they did not find a knife on Milleson.