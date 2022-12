YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -A weekend house fire on Youngstown’s South Side is forcing an elderly neighbor to find another place to live.

While the intense flames destroyed a vacant house in the 400-block of Marian Avenue Saturday, it also badly damaged the home next door.

The owner of the damaged house next door says his home is longer inhabitable. He’s now staying with friends but may have to look for an apartment for senior citizens.

So far, the cause of the fire has not been determined.