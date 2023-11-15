YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Sentencing will be Thursday for a man who pleaded guilty Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a 2021 shooting death.

Khayree Williams, 25, pleaded guilty before Judge John Durkin to charges of voluntary manslaughter and robbery with a firearm specification for the June 6, 2021, shooting death of Kesean Bunch, 23.

The attorneys in the case are recommending a sentence of 20 years in the case.

Bunch was found shot to death in a parking lot at Glenwood and West LaClede avenues.

Police have not commented on a motive for his death.

Assistant Prosecutor Patrick Kiraly said Bunch’s parents want a sentence of over 20 years, but they approve of the plea deal. They are expected to speak Thursday.

Also charged with Bunch’s death is Damon Williams, also 25. His case has yet to be decided.