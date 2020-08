It happened just after 11 a.m. in the 100 block of N. Evanston Ave.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — A person is being questioned after a man was slightly wounded Friday in the 100 block of North Evanston Avenue on Youngstown’s west side.

Police said the victim was grazed by a bullet during a domestic disturbance just after 11 a.m.

The dispute was between a boyfriend and girlfriend, police said, but the girlfriend is not the person in custody.