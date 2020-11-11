Man gives back to hometown by donating smoke alarms to McDonald Fire Department

McDonald residents can pick up a smoke alarm at the fire department during normal business hours

McDonald, Ohio (WYTV) – A State Farm agent has teamed up with his hometown fire department to help protect people in case there’s a fire.

Jason Reckard donated nearly 50 smoke alarms to the McDonald Fire Department. The department will pass them out free of charge to any village resident who needs one.

Assistant Fire Chief Jim Petruzzi says the department is thankful for the gift because smoke detectors save lives.

“If you do have smoke detectors in your home and they’re a little older than 10 years old, that’s usually the guideline we go by. If they’re older than 10 years, we typically recommend getting a new detector and this is the perfect opportunity to do so,” said Petruzzi.

McDonald residents can pick up a smoke alarm at the fire department during normal business hours Monday through Saturday. All you have to do is fill out a form.