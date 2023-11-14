YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A North Jackson man will spend 27 days in jail and then serve 18 months probation after guilty pleas in October to OVI and several other charges from an April traffic stop in Jackson Township.

John Hartman, II, 46, received the sentence from Judge John Durkin on two charges of assault, a fourth-degree felony; obstruction of justice, a fifth-degree felony; and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a first-degree misdemeanor.

As part of his probation, Hartman must complete the Honors Program at the Community Corrections Association.

Hartman was arrested April 11 by North Jackson police after reports said a car he was driving was spotted about 3 a.m. after he was slumped over the wheel of a car he was driving near state Route 45 and Gladstone Road.

Hartman drove away from police, going south in the northbound lane until he was stopped by police, reports said.

Reports said Hartman refused to perform sobriety tests for police, banged his head against a partition inside a cruiser, and then kicked an officer in the chest while he was being examined at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Hartman will serve the jail time for his OVI plea.